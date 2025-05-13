Crackdown on Democracy: Opposition Faces Arrests in Tanzania

Tanzanian authorities have detained a prominent opposition official, Amani Golugwa, at Julius Nyerere International Airport, as he was preparing to attend a political conference in Belgium. His party, CHADEMA, expressed alarm over the government's increasing repression ahead of the October elections.

Golugwa's arrest, confirmed by Tanzanian police who accused him of traveling without proper legal procedures, has drawn significant attention to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to human rights. The president intends to seek reelection but faces criticism amid recent high-profile detentions.

The International Democracy Union, representing center-right parties including the British Conservatives and U.S. Republicans, condemned Golugwa's arrest. They demand his immediate release, warning that the silencing of opposition voices undermines democratic principles. This incident follows the arrest of CHADEMA leader Tundu Lissu, charged with treason for allegedly inciting public unrest.

