Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A court handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man for raping a four-year-old girl in 2021, underscoring the judiciary's stance against such crimes.

Special Judge (POCSO) PC Kushwaha imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the accused, Chaitu alias Gulam Haidar Siddiqui, who faces an additional two-month sentence should he fail to pay.

The case stemmed from a September 9, 2021 incident, reported by the girl's mother, leading to charges under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)