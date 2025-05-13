Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a four-year-old in 2021 by a court. Special Judge PC Kushwaha also fined the perpetrator, Chaitu alias Gulam Haidar Siddiqui. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:33 IST
A court handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man for raping a four-year-old girl in 2021, underscoring the judiciary's stance against such crimes.

Special Judge (POCSO) PC Kushwaha imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the accused, Chaitu alias Gulam Haidar Siddiqui, who faces an additional two-month sentence should he fail to pay.

The case stemmed from a September 9, 2021 incident, reported by the girl's mother, leading to charges under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

