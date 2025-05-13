Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime
A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a four-year-old in 2021 by a court. Special Judge PC Kushwaha also fined the perpetrator, Chaitu alias Gulam Haidar Siddiqui. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term.
A court handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man for raping a four-year-old girl in 2021, underscoring the judiciary's stance against such crimes.
Special Judge (POCSO) PC Kushwaha imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the accused, Chaitu alias Gulam Haidar Siddiqui, who faces an additional two-month sentence should he fail to pay.
The case stemmed from a September 9, 2021 incident, reported by the girl's mother, leading to charges under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.
