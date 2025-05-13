Left Menu

From Oratory to Expertise: CJI Sanjiv Khanna's Vision for India's Legal Evolution

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna highlighted significant changes in the legal profession, emphasizing the shift towards domain expertise and mediation. Celebrating a successful tenure, Khanna addressed the need for truth in the judicial process while advocating for collaboration between the bar and bench.

Updated: 13-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:52 IST
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized transformative changes in the legal profession, urging the bar to concentrate on building domain expertise and considering alternative dispute resolutions like mediation.

Speaking at his farewell organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Khanna anticipated mediation would soon become the preferred mode of dispute resolution.

Highlighting his professional journey, he expressed contentment with his career and underscored the importance of truth in judicial processes, while Justice B R Gavai praised Khanna's integrity and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

