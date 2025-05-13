From Oratory to Expertise: CJI Sanjiv Khanna's Vision for India's Legal Evolution

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized transformative changes in the legal profession, urging the bar to concentrate on building domain expertise and considering alternative dispute resolutions like mediation.

Speaking at his farewell organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Khanna anticipated mediation would soon become the preferred mode of dispute resolution.

Highlighting his professional journey, he expressed contentment with his career and underscored the importance of truth in judicial processes, while Justice B R Gavai praised Khanna's integrity and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)