Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: Community Mediation for Dispute Resolution

Justice Vikram Nath inaugurated a project by the National Legal Services Authority to boost grassroots dispute resolution in rural India. The initiative aims to foster social harmony and lower court burdens by training community mediators. Six villages in Baghpat district are set for pilot implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:22 IST
Empowering Rural India: Community Mediation for Dispute Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Vikram Nath, a Supreme Court judge, recently launched an ambitious project spearheaded by the National Legal Services Authority to enhance dispute resolution at the grassroots level in rural India. This initiative, called 'Community Mediation: Towards a Litigation-Free Rural India', is a collaborative effort with the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and Baghpat's District Legal Services Authority.

The primary objective is to cultivate socially resilient rural communities capable of resolving disputes early on, reducing litigious burdens on the judicial system and fostering community harmony. The initial phase targets six villages in Baghpat district for pilot implementation, aiming to resolve local disputes such as family disagreements and land issues more effectively through structured community dialogue.

By tapping into the nation's tradition of community settlements, this initiative plans to merge modern legal standards with collective wisdom. NALSA intends to train community members like retired teachers, social workers, and elders in mediation skills such as negotiation and active listening. These mediators will serve as an essential link between formal legal frameworks and community relationships, ensuring justice and harmony for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
3
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India
4
Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

Heartbreak on the Slopes: Atle Lie McGrath's Olympic Struggles

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026