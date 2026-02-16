Empowering Rural India: Community Mediation for Dispute Resolution

Justice Vikram Nath, a Supreme Court judge, recently launched an ambitious project spearheaded by the National Legal Services Authority to enhance dispute resolution at the grassroots level in rural India. This initiative, called 'Community Mediation: Towards a Litigation-Free Rural India', is a collaborative effort with the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and Baghpat's District Legal Services Authority.

The primary objective is to cultivate socially resilient rural communities capable of resolving disputes early on, reducing litigious burdens on the judicial system and fostering community harmony. The initial phase targets six villages in Baghpat district for pilot implementation, aiming to resolve local disputes such as family disagreements and land issues more effectively through structured community dialogue.

By tapping into the nation's tradition of community settlements, this initiative plans to merge modern legal standards with collective wisdom. NALSA intends to train community members like retired teachers, social workers, and elders in mediation skills such as negotiation and active listening. These mediators will serve as an essential link between formal legal frameworks and community relationships, ensuring justice and harmony for all.

