Tragedy Unfolds in South Delhi: A Family's Final Goodbye

A family in South Delhi, struggling possibly due to business losses, tragically chose to end their lives by ingesting a chemical used in their small-scale business. Jagdish Singh, Hargul Kaur, and their father died, while Harpreet Kaur battles for her life. Some relatives deny financial distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:51 IST
Tragedy struck in the Sangam Park area of South Delhi as a family of four attempted to end their lives by consuming an industrial chemical. The shocking incident coincided with the release of board exam results for two of the children, adding a poignant backdrop to the tragic tale.

Jagdish Singh, 16, and his sister Hargul Kaur, 15, died alongside their father Hardeep Singh, 40, after ingesting a red powder commonly used to protect metals from corrosion. Their mother, Harpreet Kaur, 38, remains in a critical condition at the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

The family is believed to have been facing business-related difficulties, although some relatives challenge this claim. Emergency services were notified after one child managed to alert an aunt before succumbing. The police have sealed the shed linked to their business for further forensic investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

