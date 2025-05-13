DNA Breakthrough Frees Britain's Longest-Serving Miscarriage of Justice Victim

Peter Sullivan's nearly four-decade-long imprisonment for a murder conviction has been overturned by a London court, following significant advancements in DNA testing techniques. Sullivan, who was sentenced to life in 1987, is recognized as the longest-serving victim of a miscarriage of justice in Britain.

Sullivan was convicted of the murder of 21-year-old Diane Sindall in Bebington, England, in 1986. In 2021, he applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, citing concerns over police interviews, bite-mark evidence, and the supposed murder weapon used in his trial. The commission's findings revealed a DNA profile mismatch, leading to an appeal and the eventual quashing of his conviction.

Merseyside Police reopened the investigation, emphasizing their commitment to identifying the true perpetrator as the DNA found does not match anyone in the national database. Sullivan's lawyer remarked on the historic nature of the case, while Sullivan himself expressed neither anger nor bitterness but a yearning for truth and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)