Russia Held Responsible for MH17 Downing: ICAO Decision Opens Path for Compensation

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has held Russia accountable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which resulted in the deaths of 298 individuals. This landmark ruling emerges over a decade after the tragedy, potentially paving the way for families of the victims to receive compensation.

An investigation led by the Netherlands concluded that the airliner was struck by a missile launched from rebel-held Ukrainian territory, supplied by Russia, an allegation Moscow continues to dismiss. However, the ICAO council for the first time decided a case involving intergovernmental dispute, affirming Russia's violation of the Chicago Convention, which forbids the use of weapons against civilian aircraft.

The council's ruling has been welcomed by the governments of the Netherlands and Australia, who initiated the case in 2022. Both nations are seeking reparations, urging the ICAO to facilitate negotiations with Russia. Despite calls to acknowledge its responsibility, Russia has labeled the findings as biased and maintains its refusal to accept the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)