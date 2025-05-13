Left Menu

Russia Held Responsible for MH17 Downing: ICAO Decision Opens Path for Compensation

The International Civil Aviation Organisation has ruled Russia responsible for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, a verdict that could lead to compensation for victims' families. The case, brought by the Netherlands and Australia, marked the first intergovernmental dispute resolved by the council, which condemned Russia's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:56 IST
Russia Held Responsible for MH17 Downing: ICAO Decision Opens Path for Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has held Russia accountable for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which resulted in the deaths of 298 individuals. This landmark ruling emerges over a decade after the tragedy, potentially paving the way for families of the victims to receive compensation.

An investigation led by the Netherlands concluded that the airliner was struck by a missile launched from rebel-held Ukrainian territory, supplied by Russia, an allegation Moscow continues to dismiss. However, the ICAO council for the first time decided a case involving intergovernmental dispute, affirming Russia's violation of the Chicago Convention, which forbids the use of weapons against civilian aircraft.

The council's ruling has been welcomed by the governments of the Netherlands and Australia, who initiated the case in 2022. Both nations are seeking reparations, urging the ICAO to facilitate negotiations with Russia. Despite calls to acknowledge its responsibility, Russia has labeled the findings as biased and maintains its refusal to accept the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025