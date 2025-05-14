Justice Gavai's Ascension to Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai ascended to the prestigious position of Chief Justice of India, becoming the 52nd individual to hold the office.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who administered the pledge. Justice Gavai succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who retired after reaching the age of 65.

His term as the Chief Justice will last for over six months, until November 23. Justice Gavai, previously elevated to judge of the Supreme Court in May 2019, took his oath of affirmation in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)