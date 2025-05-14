Left Menu

DRI Cracks Major Narcotics Smuggling Case

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence uncovered a narcotics smuggling operation, seizing drugs worth Rs 10.3 crore in Pune and Mumbai. Two passengers from Bangkok were intercepted, and hydroponic weed was discovered. A subsequent arrest in Mumbai led to further recovery of drugs, with three people arrested under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:09 IST
In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized narcotic drugs worth approximately Rs 10.3 crore at the Pune airport and in Mumbai, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The operation, based on a tip-off, saw DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehend two passengers arriving from Bangkok to Pune on Monday. Upon inspection, authorities uncovered airtight pouches containing approximately 9.86 kg of hydroponic weed, a variant of marijuana, in their luggage.

A subsequent follow-up operation in Mumbai led to the arrest of another individual set to receive the narcotics. A search of his premises resulted in the recovery of an additional 478 gm of narcotic substances, including both hashish and hydroponic weed. All three individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to a DRI statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

