Operation Sindoor: India's New Security Doctrine Unveiled

India launched Operation Sindoor, a new national security doctrine, to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and assert military dominance. The operation highlighted India's strategic capabilities and introduced a new stance against cross-border terrorism. It concluded after diplomatic discussions between the military heads of India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has announced a new national security doctrine, Operation Sindoor, which significantly advanced the country's strategic goals. The operation, according to strategic affairs expert John Spencer, demonstrated India's military superiority over Pakistan by effectively dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

John Spencer, chair at the Modern War Institute, highlighted that India could target any location within Pakistan 'at will,' establishing a new 'red line' against cross-border terrorism. This operation, which commenced on May 7, was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack and involved precision strikes on terror points in Pakistan.

The operation ceased after negotiations between the countries' military operations directors on May 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that Operation Sindoor reflects India's firm stance against terrorism and insisted terror and trade cannot coexist. Spencer noted that India's actions stopped short of full-scale war but sent a strong deterrent message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

