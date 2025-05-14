Tension Escalates: Jehovah's Witnesses Receive Dire Threats Amid Ongoing Trial
The Kerala Police are investigating a threatening call to the Public Relations Officer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The caller warned of violence against those testifying in the Kalamassery serial blast case and threatened to plant bombs. An FIR has been lodged, and the probe is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Police have initiated a probe following a threatening phone call to the Public Relations Officer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The caller, reportedly from a Malaysian number, warned of potential harm against the group’s members who testify in the Kalamassery serial blast case.
The complaint, filed at the Kalamassery police station, detailed threats of bombings at religious gatherings and prayer halls conducted by the PRO. The call was received at 9.57 pm on May 12, prompting police to act swiftly.
This threat surfaces as trials commence for the October 2023 Kalamassery blasts, which claimed eight lives. Dominic Martin, an estranged group member, surrendered and confessed to the crime, leading to his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diddy and Kim Kardashian in the Legal Spotlight: Trials That Could Change the Narrative
Deadly Lunch: The Poison Mushroom Trial Captivating Australia
Poisoned Luncheon Ordeal: The Trial Captivating Australia
Hong Kong's Landmark National Security Trial: The Release of '47 Democrats'
Supreme Court Questions Multiple Sedition Trials for One Speech