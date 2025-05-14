Tension Escalates: Jehovah's Witnesses Receive Dire Threats Amid Ongoing Trial

The Kerala Police have initiated a probe following a threatening phone call to the Public Relations Officer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The caller, reportedly from a Malaysian number, warned of potential harm against the group’s members who testify in the Kalamassery serial blast case.

The complaint, filed at the Kalamassery police station, detailed threats of bombings at religious gatherings and prayer halls conducted by the PRO. The call was received at 9.57 pm on May 12, prompting police to act swiftly.

This threat surfaces as trials commence for the October 2023 Kalamassery blasts, which claimed eight lives. Dominic Martin, an estranged group member, surrendered and confessed to the crime, leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)