Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Jehovah's Witnesses Receive Dire Threats Amid Ongoing Trial

The Kerala Police are investigating a threatening call to the Public Relations Officer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The caller warned of violence against those testifying in the Kalamassery serial blast case and threatened to plant bombs. An FIR has been lodged, and the probe is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:45 IST
Tension Escalates: Jehovah's Witnesses Receive Dire Threats Amid Ongoing Trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police have initiated a probe following a threatening phone call to the Public Relations Officer of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The caller, reportedly from a Malaysian number, warned of potential harm against the group’s members who testify in the Kalamassery serial blast case.

The complaint, filed at the Kalamassery police station, detailed threats of bombings at religious gatherings and prayer halls conducted by the PRO. The call was received at 9.57 pm on May 12, prompting police to act swiftly.

This threat surfaces as trials commence for the October 2023 Kalamassery blasts, which claimed eight lives. Dominic Martin, an estranged group member, surrendered and confessed to the crime, leading to his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025