Trial of Duterte: Facing Justice at The Hague
The International Criminal Court has started pre-trial hearings for Rodrigo Duterte, ex-President of the Philippines, accused of crimes against humanity due to his anti-drug campaign. Although absent from The Hague court, he is charged with involvement in numerous killings during his tenure as a political leader.
The International Criminal Court commenced pre-trial hearings for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday. He faces three counts of crimes against humanity related to deadly crackdowns on drug-related offenses during his tenure.
The 80-year-old ex-leader was not present in The Hague courtroom, having waived his right to attend. Prosecutors began the session by presenting evidence supporting charges that link Duterte to dozens of killings in his war on drugs initiative.
Charges pertain to past actions when Duterte was the mayor of Davao and later as president. Rights activists and victims' families welcomed the news of his arrest earlier this year, seeing it as a significant move toward justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice on Trial: Duterte Faces ICC Hearings for Crimes Against Humanity
Philippines Reaffirms Sovereignty Amid Rising Tensions in South China Sea
Awaiting Justice: The Case of AAP's Mehraj Malik
Voters Gone Missing After Demolition: A Quest for Electoral Justice
Tragic End: Teacher's Desperate Plea for Justice