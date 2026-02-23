Trial of Duterte: Facing Justice at The Hague

The International Criminal Court commenced pre-trial hearings for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday. He faces three counts of crimes against humanity related to deadly crackdowns on drug-related offenses during his tenure.

The 80-year-old ex-leader was not present in The Hague courtroom, having waived his right to attend. Prosecutors began the session by presenting evidence supporting charges that link Duterte to dozens of killings in his war on drugs initiative.

Charges pertain to past actions when Duterte was the mayor of Davao and later as president. Rights activists and victims' families welcomed the news of his arrest earlier this year, seeing it as a significant move toward justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)