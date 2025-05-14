Left Menu

EU Tightens Sanctions: A 17th Wave Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Union has prepared a 17th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting nearly 200 'shadow fleet' tankers, 30 companies, and 75 individuals. Measures also focus on hybrid threats and human rights violations linked to Vladimir Kara-Murza and Alexei Navalny, with an export ban on chemicals for missile production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:01 IST
EU Tightens Sanctions: A 17th Wave Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant diplomatic move, the European Union's member countries have finalized a 17th sanctions package aimed at exerting pressure on Russia. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Wednesday that this latest round of restrictions targets nearly 200 tankers, part of what's known as a 'shadow fleet.'

Although two countries are still in the process of consulting their parliaments regarding the specifics, sources indicate that the bloc's foreign ministers will likely approve the package next week. This development comes at a time when preliminary peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are reportedly being discussed, marking a pivotal moment since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The comprehensive sanctions package also introduces new restrictions on 30 companies trading in dual-use goods and blacklists 75 individuals linked to Russia's military-industrial network. Notably, sanctions will also address Russian hybrid threats, allowing penalties against fleets targeting subsea cables. Additionally, the EU has agreed upon a human rights-based framework to sanction judges and prosecutors associated with cases against Vladimir Kara-Murza and the late Alexei Navalny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025