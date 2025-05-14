EU Tightens Sanctions: A 17th Wave Targeting Russia's Shadow Fleet

In a significant diplomatic move, the European Union's member countries have finalized a 17th sanctions package aimed at exerting pressure on Russia. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Wednesday that this latest round of restrictions targets nearly 200 tankers, part of what's known as a 'shadow fleet.'

Although two countries are still in the process of consulting their parliaments regarding the specifics, sources indicate that the bloc's foreign ministers will likely approve the package next week. This development comes at a time when preliminary peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are reportedly being discussed, marking a pivotal moment since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The comprehensive sanctions package also introduces new restrictions on 30 companies trading in dual-use goods and blacklists 75 individuals linked to Russia's military-industrial network. Notably, sanctions will also address Russian hybrid threats, allowing penalties against fleets targeting subsea cables. Additionally, the EU has agreed upon a human rights-based framework to sanction judges and prosecutors associated with cases against Vladimir Kara-Murza and the late Alexei Navalny.

