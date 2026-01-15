Left Menu

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Emergency crews in Kyiv, Ukraine, are racing to restore power after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure during the coldest winter in years. This has left civilians without electricity and heat, facing harsh conditions. Residents share their challenges, while energy workers and soldiers are hailed as heroes.

Emergency repair crews are striving tirelessly to restore power across the Kyiv region of Ukraine following continuous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, leaving residents vulnerable to the harshest winter in years. Boryspil, a town in the region, is witnessing workers dismantle and rebuild charred electrical systems amid severe weather conditions.

Amid subzero temperatures, laborers work nearly around the clock. Yurii Bryzh, head of the Boryspil regional department for DTEK, recounted the recurrent blackout issues due to power surges when electricity briefly returns, as residents rapidly power up appliances.

Civilians endure harsh realities with homes freezing and public lighting absent during the prolonged outages, the aftermath of Russia's extensive invasion. Despite the dire circumstances, residents like scientists Mykhailo and Hanna employ makeshift solutions, exemplifying resilience in adversity.

