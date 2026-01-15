Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Emergency repair crews are striving tirelessly to restore power across the Kyiv region of Ukraine following continuous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, leaving residents vulnerable to the harshest winter in years. Boryspil, a town in the region, is witnessing workers dismantle and rebuild charred electrical systems amid severe weather conditions.

Amid subzero temperatures, laborers work nearly around the clock. Yurii Bryzh, head of the Boryspil regional department for DTEK, recounted the recurrent blackout issues due to power surges when electricity briefly returns, as residents rapidly power up appliances.

Civilians endure harsh realities with homes freezing and public lighting absent during the prolonged outages, the aftermath of Russia's extensive invasion. Despite the dire circumstances, residents like scientists Mykhailo and Hanna employ makeshift solutions, exemplifying resilience in adversity.

