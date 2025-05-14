Left Menu

Rajasthan Tightens Security Amid Espionage Concerns

In response to espionage concerns, the Rajasthan administration has ramped up security measures near the India-Pakistan border, banning Pakistani SIM cards and restricting outsider movements. Training on drone threats has been conducted, while key locations are now equipped with electric sirens. Despite bomb threats, normalcy returns as markets and flights resume.

Updated: 14-05-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan administration has increased security measures near the India-Pakistan border due to espionage concerns, prohibiting the use of Pakistani SIM cards. The move follows Pakistan's expansion of mobile tower ranges, raising concerns of unauthorized communication.

Intensified measures include restrictions on outsider movements, and training sessions have been conducted on potential threats from drones. Key areas are now equipped with electric sirens controlled centrally to mitigate risks.

Despite recent bomb threats to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium and other local offices, normalcy is returning as district markets reopen and flight operations resume, with airports now fully operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

