Delhi's Direct Line to Governance: Public Grievance Revolution

In a bold move towards enhanced governance, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has outlined a new strategy for addressing public grievances directly from her office. This initiative is designed to streamline processes and ensure the voices of the capital's residents are heard more efficiently.

Gupta's plan involves installing complaint boxes at crucial government offices, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, and sub-registrar facilities, to directly collect and address public concerns. After engaging with officials, she has emphasized the need for a revamped grievance redressal mechanism.

Stressing the importance of accessibility, Gupta stated that the public should be able to lodge complaints easily via phone, WhatsApp, or other digital platforms, thereby ensuring that corruption and inefficiency are eradicated. She criticized the previous administration's failure to address grievances effectively, committing to a more proactive and responsive approach under her leadership.

