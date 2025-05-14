Ceasefire Crumbles: Tripoli's Violent Struggle for Power

The calm in Libya's capital, Tripoli, was short-lived as renewed clashes broke out despite a governmental ceasefire announcement on Wednesday. Residents reported a tense atmosphere with no clear casualty figures yet released by authorities.

Initially sparked by the killing of a key militia leader, the fighting highlights the volatile nature of Tripoli's current political landscape. Regular forces, coordinated by the defense ministry, are attempting to stabilize the city by deploying neutral units, though details remain sparse.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's position appears bolstered by recent events, yet ongoing hostilities threaten a broader escalation involving Libya's varied armed factions. Notably, the Dbeibah-aligned 444 Brigade is engaged in intense battles against the Rada force, increasing fears of wider conflict.

