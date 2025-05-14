Left Menu

Ceasefire Crumbles: Tripoli's Violent Struggle for Power

After intense clashes erupted in Tripoli following the killing of a militia leader, the Libyan government called a ceasefire that momentarily calmed the situation. The fighting pits Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s allies against the Rada faction, threatening to escalate the long-standing conflict. Residents remain horrified by the renewed violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:07 IST
Ceasefire Crumbles: Tripoli's Violent Struggle for Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The calm in Libya's capital, Tripoli, was short-lived as renewed clashes broke out despite a governmental ceasefire announcement on Wednesday. Residents reported a tense atmosphere with no clear casualty figures yet released by authorities.

Initially sparked by the killing of a key militia leader, the fighting highlights the volatile nature of Tripoli's current political landscape. Regular forces, coordinated by the defense ministry, are attempting to stabilize the city by deploying neutral units, though details remain sparse.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's position appears bolstered by recent events, yet ongoing hostilities threaten a broader escalation involving Libya's varied armed factions. Notably, the Dbeibah-aligned 444 Brigade is engaged in intense battles against the Rada force, increasing fears of wider conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025