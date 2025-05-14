Left Menu

Tensions Rise Despite Ceasefire Between Nuclear Neighbors

Pakistan and India recommit to a ceasefire after recent intense fighting, but tensions persist with Pakistan rejecting India's Prime Minister Modi's recent aggressive comments. Both countries have expelled diplomatic officials, and the situation remains fragile as both sides disagree over recent military engagements and accusations of terrorism sponsorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of escalating tensions, Pakistan reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to the recent ceasefire with India, following a strenuous four-day conflict. Despite the truce, Islamabad vowed to respond decisively to any future aggression from New Delhi. The ceasefire, brokered with U.S. engagement, marks the end of the most severe fighting witnessed in nearly 30 years.

Islamabad's resolute stance came in reaction to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inflammatory speech, where he threatened renewed strikes on alleged terrorist sites in Pakistan. Pakistan's foreign ministry vehemently denied these claims, labeling Modi's declarations as dangerously provocative amidst efforts for regional peace.

The conflict, which saw both nations exchange missile and drone fire targeting military sites, was a response by India to what it described as a terror attack originating from Pakistani territory. The dispute further strained diplomatic ties, as each country expelled diplomats. With past conflicts over the contentious Kashmir region resurfacing, the potential for further escalation remains high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

