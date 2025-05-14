Left Menu

US Funding Withdrawal Poses Challenge for UN Peacekeeping

Germany's foreign minister stated that countries cannot fill the gap if the U.S. withdraws its U.N. peacekeeping funding. The U.S. is the largest contributor, providing 27% of the peacekeeping budget. The Secretary-General urged timely payments amidst liquidity concerns, while discussions occur on peacekeeping's future.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:05 IST
In a critical development at the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, Germany's foreign minister has expressed concern over the potential withdrawal of U.S. funding for U.N. peacekeeping missions. "We won't fully be able to fill the gap if the U.S. withdraws from peacekeeping funding," Johann Wadephul stated at a joint press conference.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the serious liquidity challenges faced by the Blue Helmets peacekeeping mission, urging states to contribute on time and in full. Reports indicate that the White House budget office may propose reducing U.S. funding due to perceived operational failures in regions like Mali, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As the largest contributor to the U.N. peacekeeping budget, accounting for 27% of the $5.6 billion total, the U.S.'s financial support is considered crucial. These concerns come as the future of peacekeeping is debated in a two-day high-level political forum, where member states are pledging continued support.

