Global Stability Hangs in the Balance: Upholding International Law in Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the critical importance of upholding international law to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. Failure to do so could lead to global chaos. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the lack of serious intent from Russia's President for a ceasefire.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a conference in Berlin focused on the United Nations' peacekeeping operations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the necessity of ensuring a just peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity. He warned that failure to honor international law in this matter risks igniting worldwide chaos.

"It is extremely important in a moment like this that international law prevails," Guterres asserted, reinforcing the global consequences of neglecting legal frameworks.

Adding to the urgency, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius commented on the lack of evidence suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin is seriously considering a ceasefire, exacerbating the delicate situation.

