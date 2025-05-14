Delhi Fights to Clean the Yamuna: A Call to Action

The Delhi Pollution Control Board has been instructed to formulate a comprehensive action plan to halt the discharge of untreated sewage into the Yamuna River. Within a timeframe of 10 days, this directive aims to address ongoing environmental concerns.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the need for a swift investigation by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The committee is expected to produce a detailed action plan within a week's time, delineating departmental responsibilities, timelines, and measures to curb illegal sewage discharge into the city's drainage system. This move comes alongside a significant Rs 18.54 crore penalty imposed on the Delhi Jal Board by officials for its inability to prevent sewage discharge from unauthorized colonies and JJ clusters.

Tensions run high as Sirsa attributes the unrelenting illegal dumping to a governance failure by the previous administration, despite interventions by the courts. Concurrent discussions with Water and PWD Minister Pravesh Verma indicate potential coordinated actions aimed at rectifying this environmental crisis. The endeavor forms part of the broader Mission Yamuna Cleanup campaign, with the government determined to resolve long-standing inefficiencies through cohesive and accountable efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)