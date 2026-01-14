National Green Tribunal Investigates Sewage Contamination in Drinking Water
The National Green Tribunal has initiated action against reports of sewage-contaminated drinking water in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, raising serious public health concerns. The tribunal seeks responses from relevant pollution control boards and government bodies to address potential violations of environmental protection laws.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice seeking a response from the Central Pollution Control Board and other authorities following media reports of sewage-contaminated water being distributed in various cities across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
On Tuesday, the tribunal acted on its own initiative, responding to reports highlighting the serious health risks posed by the alleged mixing of sewage with drinking water due to outdated infrastructure in cities like Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaipur.
The tribunal expressed concerns over possible violations of environmental laws, especially following incidents in Greater Noida and Indore, which saw health emergencies due to this contamination. Responses have been requested from state pollution boards and the Ministry of Environment.
