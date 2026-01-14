National Green Tribunal Challenges Felling of 15 Lakh Trees in Madhya Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal has raised concerns over the proposed felling of 15 lakh trees in Madhya Pradesh. The tribunal, acting on a newspaper report, has sought explanations from relevant authorities over environmental compliance issues.

The report states that these trees, ranging from 50 to 100 years old, may be removed for projects including roads, coal blocks, and other construction ventures in areas like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior.

Notices have been served to officials, including the director general of forests and others from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to file responses by March 9.

