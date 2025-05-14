Preventing Tragedies: Cyberabad Police's New Safety Advisory for Vehicles

The Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory urging citizens to adopt strict measures to prevent tragic incidents involving children trapped in parked vehicles, following recent cases of accidental suffocation and heat-related deaths.

A recent incident on May 11 saw a five-year-old girl suffocating after accidentally locking herself in her father's car in Kadthal. The tragedy highlights the need for increased vigilance and precautionary action.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of thoroughly checking vehicles for children before locking them, advising against leaving children unattended. Citizens are encouraged to install safety alerts to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)