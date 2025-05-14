Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Water Usage: No More Free Ride for Big Players

Delhi has introduced an initiative to charge commercial establishments based on their sewage discharge. The move, led by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, aims to ensure accountability in water usage and curb illegal sourcing. Establishments lacking proper meters will be billed according to their sewage output.

In a decisive move, Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced that private commercial establishments in the city will now be obliged to pay for water based on their sewage discharge. This new measure is set to target hotels, malls, and other large businesses.

The Delhi Jal Board will leverage sewage output data to calculate water usage, ending the longstanding issue of unaccounted consumption. Minister Verma emphasized, "Every drop will now be accounted for", effectively ending what he described as a 'free ride' for businesses profiting from public resources.

The government has identified significant losses due to commercial entities using water without proper billing. Establishments lacking legal water connections will face penalties, with records being verified against sewage treatment and licensing data. Verma declared that profit-making operations can no longer run on free public water without contribution.

