Delhi's Crackdown on Water Usage: No More Free Ride for Big Players

In a decisive move, Delhi's Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced that private commercial establishments in the city will now be obliged to pay for water based on their sewage discharge. This new measure is set to target hotels, malls, and other large businesses.

The Delhi Jal Board will leverage sewage output data to calculate water usage, ending the longstanding issue of unaccounted consumption. Minister Verma emphasized, "Every drop will now be accounted for", effectively ending what he described as a 'free ride' for businesses profiting from public resources.

The government has identified significant losses due to commercial entities using water without proper billing. Establishments lacking legal water connections will face penalties, with records being verified against sewage treatment and licensing data. Verma declared that profit-making operations can no longer run on free public water without contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)