Germany's Stance on Gaza Hostages and Diplomatic Dynamics

Germany has emphasized the importance of ensuring the safe return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, particularly Germans, amid Israel's military operations. Chancellor Friedrich Merz made the statement during a press conference, highlighting the delicate diplomatic considerations involved.

In response to questions about whether Germany would execute an ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Merz mentioned that such a protocol should theoretically allow for Netanyahu to visit Germany. This issue would be addressed as needed, he noted, alongside U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Berlin.

Furthermore, Merz stated that Germany's financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will depend on the agency undergoing reforms. Currently, there are no plans for bilateral visits with Israel, either from Merz or Netanyahu.

