Justice for Shyamily: A Fight Against Abuse in the Legal Profession

In a case that has shocked the legal community, Shyamily, a young female advocate, has leveled serious accusations against her senior, Beylin Das, claiming he "brutally assaulted" her. A determined Shyamily announced on Wednesday that she would pursue legal measures to ensure Das's disbarment from law practice.

The Kerala Bar Council responded swiftly, barring Das from practice effective immediately. State Law Minister P Rajeev expressed concern over the incident, highlighting the "professional misconduct" involved and pledging support for the victim. The minister emphasized the legal community's role in safeguarding its members.

A case, including non-bailable charges, has been registered against Das under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police continue to search for him as Shyamily receives medical attention. Despite challenges, she remains resolute in her quest for justice, applauded by fellow lawyers for her bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)