Supreme Court Steps in on Kerala Bar Council Election Timing

The Supreme Court has asked a high-powered election committee to consider postponing the Kerala State Bar Council Elections. This request comes ahead of the Kerala High Court's summer vacation, commencing on April 10, and the upcoming state assembly elections. The committee includes notable judges and a senior advocate.

In a significant judicial move, the Supreme Court has intervened to assess the timing of the Kerala State Bar Council Elections, tasking a high-powered committee with evaluating the feasibility of postponement. The committee, led by former apex court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia, was asked to deliberate on a plea for election deferment.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, members of the Supreme Court bench, prioritized the request amid impending summer vacations at the Kerala High Court, starting April 10. This consideration is compounded by the prospective notification of the state assembly elections.

The Supreme Court had previously established the 'High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee' to ensure fairness in the state bar council elections, mandated to be completed by April 30. The committee enlists the expertise of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and senior advocate V Giri alongside Justice Dhulia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

