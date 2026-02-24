Supreme Court Steps in on Kerala Bar Council Election Timing

In a significant judicial move, the Supreme Court has intervened to assess the timing of the Kerala State Bar Council Elections, tasking a high-powered committee with evaluating the feasibility of postponement. The committee, led by former apex court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia, was asked to deliberate on a plea for election deferment.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, members of the Supreme Court bench, prioritized the request amid impending summer vacations at the Kerala High Court, starting April 10. This consideration is compounded by the prospective notification of the state assembly elections.

The Supreme Court had previously established the 'High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee' to ensure fairness in the state bar council elections, mandated to be completed by April 30. The committee enlists the expertise of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and senior advocate V Giri alongside Justice Dhulia.

