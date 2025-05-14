Left Menu

Gujarat Introduces Online Portals for Fraud Victims

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched two online portals, i-PRAGATI and 'Tera Tujhko Arpan,' to enhance police services for fraud victims. These platforms streamline processes like FIR registration, investigation updates, and cybercrime refunds, allowing citizens to request services online without police station visits, ensuring efficiency and convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:32 IST
Gujarat is revolutionizing its approach to combating cybercrime with the introduction of two new online platforms. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently launched i-PRAGATI and 'Tera Tujhko Arpan,' designed to streamline the process of managing complaints and ensuring timely service for fraud victims across the state.

The i-PRAGATI portal provides automated updates to complainants at critical stages of the investigation, enhancing transparency and keeping citizens informed without the need to visit police stations. Meanwhile, the 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' platform focuses on expediting the refund process for cybercrime victims, reducing delays by facilitating digital collaboration with Lok Adalats.

An additional application enables citizens to request the unfreezing of bank accounts online. This enhancement ensures that financial relief is accessible promptly and effectively, minimizing the bureaucratic hurdles traditionally associated with such processes. These developments mark a significant leap in Gujarat's commitment to efficient and citizen-friendly governance.

