Historic Blow to Naxal Stronghold: 31 Militants Killed in Record 21-Day Operation

In a watershed moment in India’s long-standing internal security battle against Left Wing Extremism, a meticulously coordinated, 21-day-long anti-Naxal operation has led to the elimination of 31 Naxalites at Karreguttalu Hill (KGH), situated on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. This unprecedented offensive marks the single most decisive strike in the country’s campaign to eliminate Naxalism, also referred to as Maoist insurgency, with no fatalities among the security forces.

Strategic Victory in the Heart of Naxal Territory

The KGH region, a vast and inaccessible hilly terrain measuring 60 km in length and between 5 to 20 km in width, had long served as the epicenter of Naxal activity. For over two years, it harbored 300–350 heavily armed cadres from top militant outfits such as the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1, the Central Regional Committee (CRC), the Telangana State Committee (TSC), and others. The area was home to tactical headquarters, arms manufacturing units, and a training ground for guerrilla warfare.

The daring operation, executed between April 21 and May 11, 2025, involved coordinated action by the Chhattisgarh Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF), and CoBRA commandos. It culminated in the recovery of 31 bodies—16 of which belonged to uniformed female fighters—and a haul of 35 weapons. The identified militants carried combined bounties of over ₹1.72 crore.

Intelligence-Led Coordination and Tactical Planning

This landmark operation was rooted in multi-agency collaboration. A special team collected, cross-verified, and analyzed intelligence from technical and human sources, allowing real-time updates to be relayed to field units. This minimized the threat of ambushes and IED attacks and enabled troops to destroy key rebel hideouts with surgical precision.

Among the major recoveries were:

214 destroyed bunkers and hideouts

450 improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

818 BGL shells

899 bundles of codex wire and multiple detonators

Over 12,000 kg of food supplies

The operation also dismantled four sophisticated technical units responsible for fabricating BGL shells, IEDs, and indigenous weapons. These logistical hubs had long enabled Naxalites to replenish their combat resources in secrecy.

Heroism Amid Hostile Terrain and Harsh Weather

Despite the rough terrain, extreme heat exceeding 45°C, and dangers posed by hidden caves and IEDs, Indian forces pushed forward with relentless determination. Eighteen personnel sustained injuries from explosives, but all are reportedly stable and receiving treatment. The rugged Karreguttalu Hill, once known for its red terror, now flies the Indian tricolor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the operation as a monumental success in achieving the vision of a "Naxal-Free India" by March 31, 2026. He emphasized the operation’s significance, stating that KGH was a former hub for Naxal strategy, training, and weapon production—now reclaimed by the Republic.

Changing Landscape of Naxalism in India

The larger context of this operation highlights a steep decline in Naxal influence:

Districts severely affected by Naxalism reduced from 35 (2014) to 6 (2025)

Overall affected districts decreased from 126 to 18

Naxal-related incidents fell from 1,080 in 2014 to 374 in 2024

Security forces' casualties dropped from 88 in 2014 to 19 in 2024

Naxalite deaths rose from 63 in 2014 to over 2,089 in recent years

So far in 2025 alone, 197 hardcore Naxalites have been neutralized and 718 have surrendered.

‘Whole-of-Government’ Approach to Peace and Development

Guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah, the anti-Naxal campaign is not solely military. A holistic Joint Action Plan includes:

Establishing 320 security camps and 68 helipads in Naxal regions

Increasing fortified police stations from 66 (2014) to 555 (2025)

Implementing developmental schemes in affected districts to win over local populations

Targeting the entire Naxal ecosystem including sympathizers and financial channels

The operation’s success signifies a paradigm shift—from reactionary counterinsurgency to proactive strategic dominance. The dismantling of major Naxal units into fragmented factions has left them increasingly isolated and ineffective.

Conclusion: The Beginning of the End?

India’s historic operation at Karreguttalu Hill has delivered a crippling blow to organized Naxal forces. This achievement underscores the growing efficiency of the country's internal security architecture and reflects years of strategic planning, intelligence innovation, and boots-on-the-ground resilience.

As Naxalism’s territorial and ideological strongholds continue to crumble, the possibility of a truly Naxal-free India appears closer than ever before.