Controversy Brews Over Third-Party Ceasefire Intervention
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress raises concerns over a sudden ceasefire mediated by a third country after recent India-Pakistan military conflict. J-K Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra demands clarity and an all-party meeting, insisting the intervention contradicts India's foreign policy. Reports on shelling impacts are underway.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress has expressed concern over the sudden ceasefire announced last week in the India-Pakistan military conflict. The intervention by an unnamed third country has raised questions among the public.
J-K Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra stated that Congress is preparing a thorough report on the damages from the recent shelling, highlighting the party's dissatisfaction with third-party involvement. Karra reiterated Rahul Gandhi's concern for affected border residents.
The party calls for an all-party meeting and a Parliament session to discuss the impact of the intervention, which they argue contradicts India's foreign policy. Visits to affected areas and relief measures are among their immediate priorities.
