Controversy Brews Over Third-Party Ceasefire Intervention

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress has expressed concern over the sudden ceasefire announced last week in the India-Pakistan military conflict. The intervention by an unnamed third country has raised questions among the public.

J-K Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra stated that Congress is preparing a thorough report on the damages from the recent shelling, highlighting the party's dissatisfaction with third-party involvement. Karra reiterated Rahul Gandhi's concern for affected border residents.

The party calls for an all-party meeting and a Parliament session to discuss the impact of the intervention, which they argue contradicts India's foreign policy. Visits to affected areas and relief measures are among their immediate priorities.

