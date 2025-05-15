Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Third-Party Ceasefire Intervention

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress raises concerns over a sudden ceasefire mediated by a third country after recent India-Pakistan military conflict. J-K Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra demands clarity and an all-party meeting, insisting the intervention contradicts India's foreign policy. Reports on shelling impacts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress has expressed concern over the sudden ceasefire announced last week in the India-Pakistan military conflict. The intervention by an unnamed third country has raised questions among the public.

J-K Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra stated that Congress is preparing a thorough report on the damages from the recent shelling, highlighting the party's dissatisfaction with third-party involvement. Karra reiterated Rahul Gandhi's concern for affected border residents.

The party calls for an all-party meeting and a Parliament session to discuss the impact of the intervention, which they argue contradicts India's foreign policy. Visits to affected areas and relief measures are among their immediate priorities.

