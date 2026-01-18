Left Menu

Trump's Board of Peace: A New Era in Global Conflict Resolution

The United States has invited several countries to join President Trump's new 'Board of Peace,' aimed at overseeing post-ceasefire steps in Gaza. With permanent membership secured by a $1 billion contribution, the initiative is set to rival the UN, focusing on global conflict resolution and reconstruction efforts.

Updated: 18-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:23 IST
In an effort to reshape global diplomacy, the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, has launched the 'Board of Peace,' a body of world leaders intended to oversee the next phases in Gaza and beyond.

The initiative, which offers a permanent membership with a $1 billion contribution, marks a strategic move to influence international conflict resolution, putting the US in potential competition with the United Nations. The funds collected will be dedicated to rebuilding efforts in Gaza.

Countries including Hungary, India, and several others have received invitations, with expectations of a formal announcement during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Board aims for comprehensive involvement in Gaza, promising a challenging second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

