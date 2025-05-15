Georgetown Scholar's Release Highlights First Amendment Struggles
Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar at Georgetown, was released from immigration detention after a judge ruled his First Amendment rights were likely violated. Suri, facing deportation charges, was arrested due to alleged ties to Hamas through his wife's family. He returns to Virginia awaiting further legal proceedings.
A Georgetown scholar from India, Badar Khan Suri, has been released from immigration detention following a federal judge's decision. He was arrested amid concerns of ties to Hamas and after criticising Israel, actions which reportedly led to the revocation of his visa under the Trump administration.
Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ruled that Suri had significant constitutional claims against the government, citing protected political speech. Suri, arrested in Virginia and detained in Texas, is now reunited with his family in Virginia while awaiting the outcome of his legal challenges.
Suri's case is part of a broader context where several students, amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war, have faced immigration actions. His release underscores ongoing debates about national security, constitutional rights, and freedom of speech in the US.
