Left Menu

Georgetown Scholar's Release Highlights First Amendment Struggles

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar at Georgetown, was released from immigration detention after a judge ruled his First Amendment rights were likely violated. Suri, facing deportation charges, was arrested due to alleged ties to Hamas through his wife's family. He returns to Virginia awaiting further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandria | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:55 IST
Georgetown Scholar's Release Highlights First Amendment Struggles
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Georgetown scholar from India, Badar Khan Suri, has been released from immigration detention following a federal judge's decision. He was arrested amid concerns of ties to Hamas and after criticising Israel, actions which reportedly led to the revocation of his visa under the Trump administration.

Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ruled that Suri had significant constitutional claims against the government, citing protected political speech. Suri, arrested in Virginia and detained in Texas, is now reunited with his family in Virginia while awaiting the outcome of his legal challenges.

Suri's case is part of a broader context where several students, amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war, have faced immigration actions. His release underscores ongoing debates about national security, constitutional rights, and freedom of speech in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025