Global Roundup: From New Zealand's Social Fund to Middle East Tensions
This news roundup covers recent events globally: New Zealand's social investment plan, South Africa's and Israel-U.S. relations, aid to Gaza, a Russia-U.S. smuggling case, UK-Germany defense cooperation, EU-Ukraine trade deal, Colombia's labor reform, and tensions involving Trump, Putin, and Gaza bombardment.
New Zealand's government announced plans for a NZ$190 million social investment fund in its 2025 budget to enhance the lives of its most vulnerable citizens. Finance Minister Nicola Willis indicated the fund's goal to cater to 20 initiatives, with an impact tracking system integrated into the programs for efficacy assessment.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., aiming to discuss bilateral and global issues. Meanwhile, a U.S.-backed aid group is poised to initiate humanitarian efforts in Gaza by late May, subject to Israeli permissions as global hunger concerns mount.
The UK and Germany have announced their collaboration on a deep precision strike weapon project, enhancing defense capabilities with a 2,000-km range weapon. The announcement comes as the EU considers reverting to a pre-war trade arrangement with Ukraine if a revamped deal isn't finalized before June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
