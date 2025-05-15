Widespread Violations Against Women and Girls in Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

A group of independent human rights experts has issued a strong condemnation regarding the widespread and systematic violations being committed against women and girls in Sudan, a situation that has worsened in the context of the ongoing conflict. The experts highlighted severe cases of conflict-related sexual violence, abductions, and killings, with many of these atrocities being attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group that has been actively involved in the violence.

The experts' statement emphasized the horrific nature of the attacks, noting that women and girls have borne the brunt of these abuses. Many of the violations have occurred in displacement camps and remote villages, where civilians have been left vulnerable and largely unprotected. “We are deeply troubled by the harrowing reports of sexual violence, abductions, and killings targeting women and children, including in displacement camps, which reflect a systematic and brutal campaign against those least protected in Sudanese society,” the experts stated.

As the conflict in Sudan enters its third year, the situation has only worsened. The experts noted that women and girls face increasing risks of sexual violence, including gang rape, sexual slavery, trafficking, and forced marriage, particularly in regions such as Al Gezira, Sinnar, Darfur, and South Kordofan. These acts of violence have been used as weapons of war, intended to terrorize and demoralize communities, and in some instances, entire families have been torn apart. In these attacks, women have been raped in front of their relatives or abducted for prolonged sexual violence, further compounding the trauma they experience.

The experts pointed out the particularly alarming trend of women and girls taking their own lives after enduring brutal assaults. In villages such as Al Seriha, Azrag, Ruffa, and Abu Gelfa, there have been reports of women dying by suicide, as well as growing numbers of survivors openly contemplating this drastic action to escape the horrors of ongoing violence. "These harrowing accounts underscore the scale of the mental health crisis among women and girls, lack of access to attention and support, and impunity that perpetrators enjoy, particularly in areas where support systems have completely collapsed,” the experts noted.

One of the critical aspects of the crisis is the collapse of medical and psychological support systems, which has made it extremely difficult for survivors to access the care they desperately need. Since 2025, at least 330 cases of conflict-related sexual violence have been documented, though the real number is likely far higher due to underreporting, as survivors often face immense social and logistical barriers. In many areas, including El Fasher, women giving birth have been forced to do so in unsafe, unsanitary conditions due to the collapse of health services. The rising maternal mortality rate and the absence of emergency reproductive care are further indicators of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Sudan.

The enforced disappearances of women and girls have surged, particularly in RSF-controlled regions. The abductions have been primarily for sexual slavery and exploitation, with victims taken from markets, displacement camps, and shelters. The collapse of protection systems in these regions has left women and girls vulnerable to violence without any meaningful response from authorities. The situation has deteriorated so significantly that the safety and well-being of women in these areas have been completely disregarded.

The situation for women human rights defenders and frontline workers is equally dire. Reports have emerged of these individuals being raped, killed, or harassed as they attempt to assist survivors or document the widespread abuses taking place. Their efforts to bring attention to the crisis and offer support have made them targets for further violence and retaliation.

“These violations cause profound harm to individuals and communities, while steadily dismantling remaining protections and undermining prospects for recovery and justice,” the experts warned. The experts also noted the dangerous normalization of gender-based violence and its erosion of societal protections for women and girls during times of conflict. This trend must be reversed, they stressed.

The international community’s involvement is now seen as essential in mitigating the ongoing crisis. The experts called for immediate and coordinated action to halt the tide of violence, with a focus on addressing the root causes of these atrocities and providing comprehensive support for survivors. "The horrific scale of violence that women and girls continue to experience is an alarming testament to the erosion of protections for women and girls during times of conflict and normalization of such violence. The international community must urgently step in to stem the tide," they said.

The experts have reached out to the Government of Sudan to express their deep concern and have been in ongoing contact with authorities regarding these issues. However, the continuing violence and lack of protection for women and girls demand a more robust and immediate response from both local and international actors.

In conclusion, the ongoing crisis in Sudan represents a profound violation of human rights, particularly those of women and girls, whose lives have been irrevocably altered by the brutality of the conflict. The international community must act swiftly to address this crisis and ensure that justice is pursued for the countless victims suffering in silence.