U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the United States is nearing a nuclear agreement with Iran, claiming that Tehran has 'sort of' agreed to the terms. Despite this, the negotiations remain fraught, with U.S. and Iranian representatives scheduled for further talks as they seek a long-term peace.

Negotiations concluded in Oman on Sunday, but discord persists over Tehran's uranium enrichment program. Both nations advocate for a diplomatic resolution but are divided by significant hurdles that prevent a settled agreement and raise the specter of future military conflict.

Trump's comments labeling Iran as the 'most destructive force' in the Middle East instigated backlash from Iranian officials, who accuse the U.S. of warmongering. Iranian authorities voiced their intent for peace, countering Trump's efforts to polarize Islamic nations against Iran, allegedly destabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)