Left Menu

Wisconsin Judge Faces Federal Charges in Controversial Immigration Case

Judge Hannah Dugan of Milwaukee is facing charges for allegedly helping a migrant evade arrest in her courtroom. Accusations focus on obstruction and aiding Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, wanted for immigration offenses. Dugan's legal defense claims immunity, challenging the charges as unconstitutional and infringing on state authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:35 IST
Wisconsin Judge Faces Federal Charges in Controversial Immigration Case

A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, is facing federal charges for her alleged role in assisting a migrant to evade immigration arrest in her courtroom. This case poses significant implications for former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.

Dugan, serving as an elected judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, is accused of obstruction and concealing a person wanted for arrest. Prosecutors assert that Dugan redirected federal agents from her courtroom hallway and led migrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz through a non-public exit to prevent his arrest.

Dugan's legal team maintains her innocence, arguing judicial immunity and criticizing the government's case as unprecedented and unconstitutional. The charges emerge from a broader crackdown under Trump's administration targeting local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement, amidst concerns about deterring undocumented immigrants from seeking legal services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025