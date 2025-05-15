Wisconsin Judge Faces Federal Charges in Controversial Immigration Case

A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, is facing federal charges for her alleged role in assisting a migrant to evade immigration arrest in her courtroom. This case poses significant implications for former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies.

Dugan, serving as an elected judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, is accused of obstruction and concealing a person wanted for arrest. Prosecutors assert that Dugan redirected federal agents from her courtroom hallway and led migrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz through a non-public exit to prevent his arrest.

Dugan's legal team maintains her innocence, arguing judicial immunity and criticizing the government's case as unprecedented and unconstitutional. The charges emerge from a broader crackdown under Trump's administration targeting local officials who obstruct immigration enforcement, amidst concerns about deterring undocumented immigrants from seeking legal services.

(With inputs from agencies.)