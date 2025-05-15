Ajay Kumar Appointed as UPSC Chairman, A New Era Begins
Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary and 1985-batch IAS officer, has taken oath as the new chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). His appointment follows the end of Preeti Sudan's tenure in April. Kumar, with over 35 years of experience, has introduced key e-governance initiatives.
Ajay Kumar, the former Defence Secretary, has stepped into the role of chairman at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), taking his oath on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony, officiated by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), marks another milestone in Kumar's distinguished career.
His appointment comes after Preeti Sudan's tenure concluded in April. Kumar, a 1985-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, brings a wealth of experience to the position, having held significant roles both in the state of Kerala and at the national level, including as Secretary, Defence Production.
Kumar's academic background is equally impressive, with degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the University of Minnesota. He has been a pioneer in e-governance, launching initiatives like the 'Jeevan Pramaan' digital life certificate for pensioners, and has multiple publications in national and international journals.
