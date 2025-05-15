Left Menu

Normalcy Returns to Border Villages: Life Resumes Amidst Tensions Receding

Villages along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab are returning to normalcy as residents return after a tense conflict. Following a ceasefire agreement between the countries, villagers feel secure once more. Personal stories reveal the emotional impact of displacement and the resolve to rebuild life amidst uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:49 IST
Life is steadily returning to normal in villages along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, as villagers resettle in homes they had previously abandoned due to rising tensions between the two nations.

Following a pivotal agreement reached on May 10 to halt military actions, residents have begun moving back, with Malkeet Singh from Jallo Ke village noting, 'Step by step, life is returning to normal.'

The border villages, including Gatti Rajoke and Nayi Gatti Rajoke, had experienced upheaval as residents fled to safety. Despite the initial terror and financial burdens, stability has resumed, with markets bustling and schools reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

