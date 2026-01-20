Left Menu

Syria and Kurds Reach Critical Ceasefire Agreement Amidst Shifting Alliances

Syria declared a ceasefire with Kurdish forces in the northeast, urging them to integrate into the central state. This move follows significant territorial changes after the U.S. withdrew support for the SDF. The deal poses a chance for Kurds to gain citizenship and political rights under the Syrian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria announced a ceasefire with Kurdish forces in the northeast on Tuesday, allowing them four days to consider integrating into the central state. The U.S., a key Kurdish ally, urged the Kurds to accept the integration offer.

Recent government advances and the U.S. pulling back support from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) mark the largest shift in control since Bashar al-Assad was ousted 13 months ago. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack described integration into the Syrian state as a vital opportunity for Kurds, noting the SDF's initial mission against ISIS has waned.

With a ceasefire agreement in place, the SDF pledged to refrain from military actions unless provoked. The Syrian regime proposed reintegration plans for the Hasakah province to avoid military intervention, aiming to stabilize the region while addressing security threats, including ISIS detainee escapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

