Ongoing Trade Dispute Over Cognac with China

French finance minister Eric Lombard discussed a trade dispute with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, focusing on EU Cognac, but no solution was found. China initiated an anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy, impacting trade relations. This probe was extended, offering EU exporters more time to respond.

Updated: 15-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:22 IST
Eric Lombard
  • Country:
  • France

French finance minister Eric Lombard announced on Thursday that discussions with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng regarding a trade disagreement involving Cognac did not lead to an immediate resolution. However, he noted that the possibility of further talks remains open.

Earlier this year, China started an anti-dumping investigation into European Union brandy, including Cognac, amid increasing trade tensions with Brussels. This investigation aims to evaluate whether European producers are selling at unfairly low prices.

The probe, which was extended in April, allows more time for EU brandy exporters to navigate the potential consequences of heavy Chinese penalties, providing an opportunity for industry stakeholders to reach an amicable settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

