Jhalawar Court Delivers Justice in High-Profile Murder Case

A court in Jhalawar has sentenced several individuals in the murder of IB officer Chetan Prakash Galav. His wife and others received varied prison terms. The case, initially labeled a suicide, was reconsidered as murder, leading to multiple arrests and convictions for conspiracy and murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:43 IST
A Jhalawar court has handed down sentences to individuals involved in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Chetan Prakash Galav. The incident drew significant attention following the discovery of Galav's remains at a railway station in Jhalawar in 2018.

The suspended Rajasthan Police officer received a life sentence along with a heavy fine, while the victim's wife, Anita Meena, and another accomplice were sentenced to 14 years in prison. Initially filed under suspicions of suicide, the case transformed into a murder investigation following a plea from Galav's father.

The investigation disclosed an elaborate conspiracy, with the involvement of a suspended cop, Meena, her lover, and others who plotted to abduct and murder Galav. Injectable Ketamine was utilized in their fatal scheme. The court's decision marks the conclusion of a complex and disturbing case.

