Illegal Groundwater Extraction in Delhi: A Call for Action

The National Green Tribunal has alerted the Delhi government about illegal groundwater extraction in Kishanganj by a man named Hemant alias Bittu. The tribunal mandates prompt responses from relevant authorities, urging a joint committee to investigate and address environmental concerns in the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised an alarm over the illegal extraction of groundwater in Delhi's Kishanganj locality. The tribunal was brought to attention by a letter petition alleging that over 5 lakh litres of groundwater were being illegally extracted daily by a man for commercial purposes.

With grave environmental concerns highlighted, the tribunal ordered the Delhi government and various regulatory bodies to respond by May 21. The bench, led by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, emphasized that failing to act promptly could result in an acute groundwater shortage in the region, citing potential violations of environmental regulations.

A joint committee has been tasked with visiting the site, verifying the allegations, and suggesting corrective measures. The committee's findings are expected within a week, as the tribunal pushes for timely intervention to prevent further environmental degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

