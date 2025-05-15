Left Menu

Exercise Raahat: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness in Nagaland

The Indian Army's Spear Corps and the National Disaster Response Force conducted 'Exercise Raahat', a three-day joint drill in Dimapur, Nagaland. The exercise focused on strategic planning and innovative response strategies, concluding with a demonstration of advanced disaster relief equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:10 IST
The Indian Army's Spear Corps, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), concluded 'Exercise Raahat', a rigorous three-day joint drill aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness in anticipation of the monsoon season. The exercise, which took place in Dimapur, Nagaland, was meticulously designed to enhance strategic planning and inter-agency coordination.

Over the first two days, participants engaged in scenario-based discussions, dissected real-world case studies, and explored innovative response strategies. Experts from both the Army Engineers and NDRF offered insights during dynamic group discussions, focusing on enhancing disaster response mechanisms through technology and joint training.

The final day featured a lecture-cum-demonstration, showcasing modern disaster relief equipment. Army Sappers and NDRF personnel simulated rescue operations, demonstrating robust inter-agency synergy. The exercise underscored the importance of preparedness and collaboration in safeguarding communities against natural calamities.

