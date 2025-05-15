Exercise Raahat: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness in Nagaland

The Indian Army's Spear Corps, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), concluded 'Exercise Raahat', a rigorous three-day joint drill aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness in anticipation of the monsoon season. The exercise, which took place in Dimapur, Nagaland, was meticulously designed to enhance strategic planning and inter-agency coordination.

Over the first two days, participants engaged in scenario-based discussions, dissected real-world case studies, and explored innovative response strategies. Experts from both the Army Engineers and NDRF offered insights during dynamic group discussions, focusing on enhancing disaster response mechanisms through technology and joint training.

The final day featured a lecture-cum-demonstration, showcasing modern disaster relief equipment. Army Sappers and NDRF personnel simulated rescue operations, demonstrating robust inter-agency synergy. The exercise underscored the importance of preparedness and collaboration in safeguarding communities against natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)