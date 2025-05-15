Trade Triumphs Over Aid: U.S. Shifts Strategy in Africa

The U.S. is shifting its approach in Africa to focus on striking commercial deals rather than distributing aid, a move announced by a senior State Department official. This strategy, part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to eliminate trade deficits, signifies a dramatic pivot in U.S. policy toward the continent.

Highlighting the benefits of commercial exchange over traditional aid, African Affairs senior bureau official Troy Fitrell revealed that U.S. ambassadors in Africa have already facilitated 33 agreements worth $6 billion during Trump's initial 100 days in office. The goal is to reinforce the slogan 'Trade, not aid,' as the cornerstone of U.S.-Africa relations.

U.S. commitments include a $550 million loan for the Lobito rail corridor to counter China and Russia's growing influence in Africa, particularly in the mineral and trade sectors. Criticized for its aid cuts, the U.S. aims to enhance economic diplomacy, business-friendly reforms, and support for infrastructure projects to boost trade relationships ahead of the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

