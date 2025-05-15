Left Menu

Trade Triumphs Over Aid: U.S. Shifts Strategy in Africa

The U.S. has adopted a new strategy in Africa focusing on commercial deals rather than aid to foster mutual prosperity. President Trump's administration emphasizes eliminating trade deficits. The policy aims to counter China's and Russia's influence, emphasizing commerce over assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:14 IST
Trade Triumphs Over Aid: U.S. Shifts Strategy in Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. is shifting its approach in Africa to focus on striking commercial deals rather than distributing aid, a move announced by a senior State Department official. This strategy, part of President Donald Trump's broader effort to eliminate trade deficits, signifies a dramatic pivot in U.S. policy toward the continent.

Highlighting the benefits of commercial exchange over traditional aid, African Affairs senior bureau official Troy Fitrell revealed that U.S. ambassadors in Africa have already facilitated 33 agreements worth $6 billion during Trump's initial 100 days in office. The goal is to reinforce the slogan 'Trade, not aid,' as the cornerstone of U.S.-Africa relations.

U.S. commitments include a $550 million loan for the Lobito rail corridor to counter China and Russia's growing influence in Africa, particularly in the mineral and trade sectors. Criticized for its aid cuts, the U.S. aims to enhance economic diplomacy, business-friendly reforms, and support for infrastructure projects to boost trade relationships ahead of the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025