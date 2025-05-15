Left Menu

Drone Discovery Sparks Investigation in Thane District

A drone was discovered in Thane's Shahapur taluka, prompting a police investigation. It is suspected to belong to the irrigation department surveying the Vaitarna Dam. Additionally, a ban on drones has been enforced until June 3 due to concerns over potential misuse by miscreants. The ban seeks to preserve public order.

Drone Discovery Sparks Investigation in Thane District
  • India

A drone was discovered on Thursday in Fugale village of Shahapur taluka, Thane district, triggering a thorough investigation by the police, an official confirmed.

Boys from the village found the device and notified the local Kasara police. Initial suspicions point to the irrigation department as the owner, possibly conducting a survey over the Vaitarna Dam region. Authorities have urged locals not to circulate rumors regarding the drone.

Simultaneously, the Thane police issued an immediate ban on drones and unmanned aerial vehicles till June 3, emphasizing the pressing need to prevent their misuse by miscreants and preserve public order. This directive is enacted across the jurisdiction of the Thane City Police Commissionerate.

