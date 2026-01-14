Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Coroner's Inquiry Into the Fateful Yacht Party

Tragedy struck the world of music when renowned singer Zubeen Garg drowned in September last year near Lazarus Island, Singapore. Reports reveal that Garg, who was 52 at the time, was heavily intoxicated at a yacht party. He had initially worn a life jacket but removed and declined to wear a second one offered to him.

Witnesses at the yacht party saw Garg attempting to swim back to the boat without a life jacket. Despite urgent shouts from friends and witnesses for him to return safely, Garg went limp and floated face-down in the water. He was quickly pulled back onto the yacht, where CPR was administered, but to no avail. He was pronounced dead later that same day.

The court, during the coroner's inquiry, was informed that Garg was in Singapore for a cultural festival. On September 19, 2025, he left his hotel for the yacht party, which had around 20 attendees including friends and colleagues. Despite consuming a mix of alcoholic beverages, Garg removed his life jacket during a swim, contributing to the tragic sequence of events that led to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)