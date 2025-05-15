Left Menu

Fugitive Captured: The End of Lakhan Mahawar's Elusive Run

Lakhan Mahawar, a man on the run for eight years in connection with an attempt to murder case, was finally arrested. Declared a proclaimed offender in 2018, Mahawar was involved in multiple crimes and evaded police by frequently changing locations. He was apprehended at his workplace following a tip-off.

  • Country:
  • India

After eight years of evading law enforcement, Lakhan Mahawar, a declared fugitive, was captured, officials announced on Thursday. The 31-year-old, also known as Golu, was arrested after being on the run for several years involving charges such as attempt to murder, rape, robbery, and violating the Arms Act.

Mahawar was accused in a 2017 case where victim Sameer Khan was shot near an MCD dispensary in Subhash Nagar. Despite other suspects being detained, Mahawar left authorities baffled as he frequently changed his whereabouts to evade capture.

His criminal activities stem from a drinking habit financed through crime, influenced by a local gangster named Guddu, police said. A timely tip-off led to his arrest at a clothing store in Mohan Garden, where he had been working and hiding his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

