High-Profile Legal Team Takes on 26/11 Terrorist Trial

The Indian government has assembled a formidable team of lawyers to handle the high-stakes prosecution of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the appointment utilizing powers under the National Investigation Agency Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, ensuring a comprehensive legal approach to the case.

This legal team, including Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, aims to secure a conviction in the ongoing trial involving complex terror activities linked to the 2008 attacks led by Lashkar-e-Taiba, which terrorized India and claimed 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)