Left Menu

High-Profile Legal Team Takes on 26/11 Terrorist Trial

The Indian government has appointed a legal team led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to prosecute Tahawwur Hussain Rana for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The trial will be conducted under the powers of the National Investigation Agency Act and related legal statutes over a three-year period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:38 IST
High-Profile Legal Team Takes on 26/11 Terrorist Trial
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has assembled a formidable team of lawyers to handle the high-stakes prosecution of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the appointment utilizing powers under the National Investigation Agency Act and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, ensuring a comprehensive legal approach to the case.

This legal team, including Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, aims to secure a conviction in the ongoing trial involving complex terror activities linked to the 2008 attacks led by Lashkar-e-Taiba, which terrorized India and claimed 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025