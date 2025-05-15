Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Auto Driver's Death

The death of Mohammed Irfan, an autorickshaw driver, after visiting a police station, has sparked accusations from his family of police assault. Authorities deny the claim, suggesting a heart condition as the cause, with conflicting accounts surrounding the circumstances leading to his collapse.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:42 IST
The family of an autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Irfan, alleges he died after being assaulted by police following a visit to the station due to a domestic dispute. This claim has been strongly denied by police officials.

Irfan's brother, Mohammed Sadiq, reported that Irfan vomited and collapsed after complaining of chest pain outside the station. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital.

Authorities claim the preliminary post-mortem report points to a heart problem. They also noted Irfan had not been summoned but accompanied relatives involved in a dispute over his personal life to the station.

