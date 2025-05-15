Controversy Arises Over Auto Driver's Death

The family of an autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Irfan, alleges he died after being assaulted by police following a visit to the station due to a domestic dispute. This claim has been strongly denied by police officials.

Irfan's brother, Mohammed Sadiq, reported that Irfan vomited and collapsed after complaining of chest pain outside the station. Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, he was later pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital.

Authorities claim the preliminary post-mortem report points to a heart problem. They also noted Irfan had not been summoned but accompanied relatives involved in a dispute over his personal life to the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)